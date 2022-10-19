Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,617 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 813,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 298,538 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,740,000 after buying an additional 1,207,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $2,439,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $641.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

