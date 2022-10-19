Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRDO. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 911,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,038,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRDO opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $737.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

