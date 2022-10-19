Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,109,163 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,109,163 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 270.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

