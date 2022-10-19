Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 252,116 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $163.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.