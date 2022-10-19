Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 26,407 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,407 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 247,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 60.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 273,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Cowen lowered their price target on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

POWI stock opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,905. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

