Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 74,860 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,860 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading

