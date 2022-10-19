Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 78,166 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,166 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in National Instruments by 65.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in National Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $24,727,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

