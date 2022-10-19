Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 82,062 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,062 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after buying an additional 139,643 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,535,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of KB Home by 3.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 569,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBH opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

