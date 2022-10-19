Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,627 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,248.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 240,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 111.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $439,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,617. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

