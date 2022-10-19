Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH stock opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.