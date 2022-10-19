Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $235.02 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,856,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

