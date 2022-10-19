AVEO Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,247 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,450% compared to the typical volume of 403 call options.

Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $516.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

