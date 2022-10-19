AXIS Capital (AXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $201,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

