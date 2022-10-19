AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Up 5.7% After Insider Buying Activity

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.12. 5,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 259,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Specifically, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kurt L. Russell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $386,480. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.04 million, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 217,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

