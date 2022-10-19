Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €45.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAS. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

BAS stock opened at €44.93 ($45.85) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

