Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.00 and last traded at C$29.62. 29,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 56,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.96.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 164.56.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.23%.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Tracey Lynn Wallace sold 1,867 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.07, for a total value of C$59,874.69.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

