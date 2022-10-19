Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,958 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $174,496,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $5,048,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 29.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.