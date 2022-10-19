Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €77.62 ($79.20) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is €74.12 and its 200-day moving average is €76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

