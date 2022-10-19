Belite Bio, Inc’s (NASDAQ:BLTE) Lock-Up Period To End on October 26th

Belite Bio’s (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 26th. Belite Bio had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Belite Bio Price Performance

Shares of BLTE stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Further Reading

