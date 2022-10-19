Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry Stock Down 1.7 %

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

BRY opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.15%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

