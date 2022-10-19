Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Citigroup currently has a hold rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 7,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,049,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Verde Capital Management grew its position in Beyond Meat by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Beyond Meat by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,983,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $863.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.