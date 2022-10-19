Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 101.64%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

