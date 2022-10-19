Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3,186.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.06.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

