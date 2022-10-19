BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 510 by UBS Group

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 510 ($6.16) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 207.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 166 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

