Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb has set its FY22 guidance at $7.44-7.74 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $153.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.