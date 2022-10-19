British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Purchases 46 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter acquired 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 330 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($183.42).

British Land Price Performance

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 348.80 ($4.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 338.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 463.85. British Land Company Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 317.80 ($3.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.81).

Get British Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Barclays dropped their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 557.50 ($6.74).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.