Bunge (BG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Bunge has set its FY22 guidance at at least $12.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Bunge by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

