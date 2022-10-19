Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.19.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

