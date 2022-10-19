Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion.

TSE CP opened at C$97.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.38. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$86.12 and a 12 month high of C$106.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.06.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total value of C$5,071,748.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,594,576.79. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,898.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

