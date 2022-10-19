Cano Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 27,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 17,408 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cano Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE:CANO opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CANO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

