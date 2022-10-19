Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 52.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 36,567 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 38.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Canon by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CAJ opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

