Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) versus Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Critical Survey

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $10.32 million 6.64 $1.93 million N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial $286.27 million 4.10 $76.08 million $0.62 13.65

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 13.44% 1.72% 0.48% Capitol Federal Financial 29.59% 7.01% 0.87%

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Catalyst Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which include home equity, loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by saving deposits. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and nine in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and two counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, and a portion of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

