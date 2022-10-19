CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Trading Down 1.7% After Analyst Downgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $31.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. CarGurus traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.91. 7,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,260,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

CARG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus Stock Up 3.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

