ChargePoint Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 219,718 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 79% compared to the average volume of 123,089 call options.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 4,300 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $64,543.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,087.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 4,300 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $64,543.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,556 shares of company stock worth $3,743,873. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.78.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Bank of America lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

