Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 637,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.28.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $328.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $739.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

