Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.01 and last traded at $83.67. Approximately 5,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 78,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKEW. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,167,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 503,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2,283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 362,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 347,234 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 458,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after acquiring an additional 113,443 shares during the period. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 817,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after acquiring an additional 621,407 shares during the period.

