Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $111,900.00 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cigna Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $293.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $300.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

