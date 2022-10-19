Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.68.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.