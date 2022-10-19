CME Group (CME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $174.26 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.97.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.