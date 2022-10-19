Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 209 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,977 ($23.89) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131.93 ($4,992.67).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 220 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,928 ($23.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,241.60 ($5,125.18).

On Wednesday, August 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 204 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($24.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,212.60 ($5,090.14).

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,955 ($23.62) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,963.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,830.68. The stock has a market cap of £7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,492.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several brokerages have commented on CCH. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.42) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,190 ($26.46).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

