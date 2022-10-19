Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Shares Up 0.5%

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $13.95. 489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70.

