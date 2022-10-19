Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Down 1.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $71.56 and last traded at $71.56. 2,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 361,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

