Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMF opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41.

