Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 683.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.37 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

