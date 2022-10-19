Comparing CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and CFSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 28.12% 7.21% 0.94% CFSB Bancorp 4.46% 0.72% 0.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kearny Financial and CFSB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Kearny Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.09%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than CFSB Bancorp.

This table compares Kearny Financial and CFSB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $240.21 million 3.09 $67.55 million $0.94 11.60 CFSB Bancorp $2.43 million 23.62 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats CFSB Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals, builders, or developers for the construction of multi-family residential buildings or commercial real estate, or for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 1, 2022, it operated a total of 45 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

