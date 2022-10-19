Comparing Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -173.05% -109.89% Innoviz Technologies -1,625.51% -41.48% -36.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Innoviz Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 156.10 -$346.77 million ($2.17) -0.67 Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 115.45 -$153.56 million ($0.83) -5.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Innoviz Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

38.1% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canoo and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 456.51%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.04%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Innoviz Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies beats Canoo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles. The company serves to small businesses, independent contractors, tradespeople, utilities, and service technicians. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

