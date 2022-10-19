Comparing Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Xometry and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rimini Street 0 1 2 0 2.67

Xometry presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.31%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.53%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Xometry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

95.8% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Xometry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xometry and Rimini Street’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $218.34 million 11.11 -$61.38 million ($1.64) -33.16 Rimini Street $374.43 million 1.24 $75.22 million $0.72 7.35

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Xometry has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -24.80% -15.95% -10.52% Rimini Street 19.08% -96.56% 26.78%

Summary

Rimini Street beats Xometry on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

