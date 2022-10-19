Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $74.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. 242,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,215,688 shares.The stock last traded at $73.83 and had previously closed at $74.14.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Continental Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $308,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 173.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 441.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 53.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The company’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

