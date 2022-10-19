Contrasting Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) and Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD)

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) and Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Fast Radius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication -4.89% -12.09% -9.38% Fast Radius N/A N/A -38.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Fast Radius’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication $93.45 million 0.72 -$22.17 million ($0.35) -12.14 Fast Radius $20.01 million 1.56 $5.95 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Fast Radius has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulf Island Fabrication.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gulf Island Fabrication and Fast Radius, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A Fast Radius 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fast Radius has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 627.98%. Given Fast Radius’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fast Radius is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Fast Radius shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fast Radius beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components. It also provides services on offshore platforms, including maintenance, repair, construction, and other services required to connect production equipment and service modules and equipment; on-site construction and maintenance services on inland platforms and structures and industrial facilities; project management and commissioning services; and scaffolding, coatings, industrial staffing, and other specialty services, as well as performs municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works. The company serves international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial, and power operators; and engineering, procurement, and construction companies. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Fast Radius

Fast Radius, Inc. operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

