Contrasting Inrad Optics (INRD) & Its Rivals

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Inrad Optics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inrad Optics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 76 246 444 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 45.82%. Given Inrad Optics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 80.04 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million 40.76

This table compares Inrad Optics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inrad Optics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -182.58% -18.15% -4.36%

Risk & Volatility

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ rivals have a beta of -1.35, indicating that their average share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

